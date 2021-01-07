The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament has been postponed until at least 2022.

“With the global pandemic continuing to affect our country and our community here in Saskatoon, we are forced to make this decision for the safety of all athletes, coaches, staff, students and community members,” organizers said in a news release.

“We strive, every year, to provide a safe and entertaining high school basketball tournament with some of the best teams from across the country and the world. With gatherings being restricted and most sports being cancelled locally, it makes this very hard to do.”

BRIT, the largest basketball tournament in Saskatoon, has featured Saskatoon high school teams plus a handful of regional high schools and some of the top high school teams across the country.

The 2021 edition was set to be its 53rd year.