British Army has no plans to close southern Alberta training base: U.K. Ministry of Defence

Unsubstantiated reports indicating the British Army would be closing its training facility in southern Alberta have prompted a swift response from the U.K. government denying the claims.

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defence Press Office, there are no plans to shutter the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in favour of a new base in the Middle East.

Canada is one of the UK's oldest and closest allies. Contrary to reports today, we are not closing BATUS.



It will continue to be a vital training base for the British Army. @UKinCanada

November 24, 2021

The U.K. training base, located near the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 220 kilometres southeast of Calgary, has been in operations since 1972.

According to British Army officials, the base covers 2,700 square kilometres and hosts live firing and manoeuvered exercises involving upward of 1,400 soldiers each year.