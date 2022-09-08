British army vet recalls his time at the Queen’s coronation

Harry Barnes, an 84-year-old British army vet, stood outside The Royal Canadian Legion in Waterloo Thursday, where the Union Jack was flying at half-mast following the announcement Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

Barnes was a 14-year-old army cadet in London in the 1950s and was among those lining the route for the Queen’s Coronation.

News of the Queen’s death today brought up his memories and emotions from the beginning of her reign.

“It almost brings tears to my eyes. I don’t want to cry on here but it brings tears to my eyes. She was such a great Queen,” Barnes told CTV News.

Barnes said he was in uniform on the front row as the Queen’s Coronation procession went by. He says he will never forget being part of that moment.

“The people just all lined the route, six or eight deep and I was right on the front row because we were cadets, just 14-years-old.”

He adds: “She’s been very popular all the way through.”

Barnes says he was proud to later serve in the British army.