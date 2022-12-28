British Columbians wager which of 23 hospitals will deliver first baby of 2023

British Columbians can now wager which of 23 hospitals across the province will welcome the first baby of 2023.

The odds of the first birth of the new year happening in Vancouver are high, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

“This year’s odds-on favourite comes as no surprise with B.C. Women’s Hospital (3.50) sitting as the current favourite on PlayNow.com once again, as it’s one of the busiest maternity care centres in the province,” reads a statement by BCLC Wednesday.

BC Women’s is also one of the busiest maternity care centres in Canada and supports over 7,000 deliveries annually, according to the hospital’s website. It’s been six years since BC Women’s delivered the first baby of the new year, but now the odds are one in 3.5.

At Kelowna General Hospital, where the inaugural 2022 baby was born, BCLC says the odds of a repeat this year are one in 18.

Other 2023 favourites include Surrey Memorial-- the hospital that the delivered the first baby of 2018—where the odds of the first New Year’s birth are one in five. Next in line is Royal Columbian hospital with one in eight odds.

The entire list of hospitals, as well as the odds it will be the winning location, are available on PlayNow.com, and books close Dec. 31 at 6 a.m.

This novelty bet is one of the most popular locally, according to a BCLC spokesperson, who says hundreds of people play bets on the birthplace of the province’s first baby of the New Year each round.

Earlier in December, BCLC welcomed people to wager on the chances of a white Christmas in Vancouver. Next month, the gambling corporation will start taking bets on what the coldest day of January will be.