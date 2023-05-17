British financier ordered by UAE high court to repay US$1.7 billion bilked in tax fraud
The United Arab Emirates' highest court Tuesday ordered a British hedge fund trader convicted of orchestrating a US$1.7 billion tax fraud to pay that amount to Denmark's tax authority.
-
Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parentsOntario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellationsA Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP sayMounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in WindsorOntario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.
-
1 dead after Port Alberni structure fireOne person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night. Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.
-
Essex County OPP providing checklist for boatersEssex County OPP are reminding boaters to be safe on the waterways over the long weekend and for the rest of the season.
-
Man facing charges after Cape Breton police seize weapons, ammunition, RCMP uniformPolice in Cape Breton say a man is facing 21 charges after they seized seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and police clothing and equipment believed to be from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigationA fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
Province fines company thousands for workplace safety violationThe Manitoba government has fined a company tens of thousands of dollars in connection to a serious workplace injury incident nearly three years ago.