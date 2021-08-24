British Olympic champion Tom Daley gives Calgary a workout

Calgary is pretty popular with Canadian Olympic athletes, but Monday, an Olympic champion from somewhere else showed up for a workout at the Crescent Heights steps.

That was British diver Tom Daley, who won gold (for synchronized 10-metre platform) and bronze (for platform) at Tokyo a few weeks ago.

Daley is in Calgary because his husband, Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, is in town shooting Under the Banner of Heaven, a TV series, for FX and Imagine Entertainment.

The four-time Olympian won the hearts of social media during the Tokyo Olympics with his hobby of knitting while watching other Olympic events.

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

