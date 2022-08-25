Broad Street re-opened after 'serious' crash: Regina police

Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.

Several police units were dispatched to the area of Broad Street and 2nd Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The northbound lanes of Broad Street between 4th Avenue and 2nd Avenue were shut down to preserve evidence but re-opened around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).

RPS did not provide any further details.