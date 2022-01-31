Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homes

Council may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.

In a report to city council’s Corporate Services Committee (CSC), the treasurer warned that a one per cent empty home tax would cost $2.1 million to set up, and struggle to break even in future years if it’s successful at reducing the number of vacancies.

City hall knows of 61 vacant homes that risk public safety or pose a public nuisance, but based on data from other Canadian cities, the actual number of empty homes is likely higher.

To deter real estate speculators, Vancouver charges a vacancy tax.

In 2017, Vancouver launched an Empty Homes Tax on residential units unoccupied for greater than six months.

Recently the rate was hiked from 1.25 per cent to three per cent annually.

Vancouver’s tax is not applied to recently sold homes, or those undergoing construction.

The mayor and some councillors on the committee, however, questioned the intent, administrative costs and effectiveness of a similar tax in London.

“Taxing them (speculators), just to change behaviours, I’m struggling with that,” explained Mayor Ed Holder.

Councillor Maureen Cassidy suggested the intent of the tax would be to motivate land speculators to return residential properties to the rental market, and could break even if it was raised to 1.25 per cent.

“If the goal here is to fill vacancies and we’re going to a consultant,” argued Councillor John Fyfe-Millar. “I’d like to see a consultant give us some options.”

The committee recommended hiring a consultant to develop a multi-pronged ‘vacancy strategy’ which may, or may not, include a tax.

Council will make a final decision Feb.15.

“Figure out what the next steps are to achieve those goals and whether or not a vacant home tax is one of them,” Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan told committee members. “I’m not going to render judgement on it at this point, but I think we want to be careful about looking at these things in silos.”