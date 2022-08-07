Broadway building evacuated due to fire
Residents in a large Broadway apartment complex had their evenings interrupted after a fire lead to the evacuation of the five-story building Saturday.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call at 6:03 p.m. to a building in the 300 block of Broadway.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building. Once they tracked down the fire, they quickly extinguished the flames. The fire was declared under control at 6:32 p.m.
Most people in the building self-evacuated safely, and crews were able to help anyone who couldn't. A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for evacuees. No one was injured.
Most residents were able to return to their suites, however WFPS says two apartments were too damaged by fire and water. Emergency Social Services was called in to help those displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, the cost of the damage is not yet known.
