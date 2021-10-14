Broadway musical 'Anastasia' coming to Calgary this winter

Broadway musical Anastasia is coming to Calgary for a series of shows in early January, marking its Alberta première.

Anastasia tells the story of Anya, a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past, while pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her. Anya enlists the aid of a conman and an ex-aristocrat, and together they embark on an adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Anastasia features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics from Lynn Ahrens.

Broadway Across Canada says the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets, it has also won more than 15 international awards.

Vice-president Shana Levin said the company is honoured to once again be bringing Broadway shows to Calgary.

“We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway, which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission," Levin said in a release.

"We look forward to welcoming theater-goers back to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at the start of next year for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

Performances of the show will be held from Jan. 4 to 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Broadway Across Canada and the Jubilee Auditorium will require proof of vaccination for entry to all performances for patrons ages 12+.

In addition, masks will be required for all patrons and must be worn at all times except when eating and drinking.