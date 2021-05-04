Broadway Subway: These are the latest designs for the new Vancouver stations

The provincial government has released the latest design proposals for the Broadway Subway project and is now seeking feedback from the public.

A virtual open house is being held online until the middle of next week as an opportunity for locals to share their opinions.

An open house was held last fall after the initial plans for these stations were released. The province says the designs have since been amended, reflecting some of the feedback received during that round of consultation.

Changes in the latest designs include better lighting, accessible paving treatments, adjustments to bike parking amenities, enhanced seating areas and "better integration with the neighbourhood and design features to provide a sense of place."

Those interested in giving their feedback can complete the survey online until May 12. Part of the survey includes a photo gallery, showing renderings of station entrances and exits for Great Northern Way-Emily Carr, Mount Pleasant, Broadway-City Hall, Oak-VGH, South Granville and Arbutus stations.

City of Vancouver and partners from the provincial and federal governments are funding the project, which will see the existing Millennium SkyTrain line extended further west.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer. A full slideshow of project renderings can be seen in the online survey.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione