Broberg 'frustrated' with Oilers as GM, agent work to 'resolve this issue': TSN

Philip Broberg and his agent are "frustrated" with the Edmonton Oilers but have not been granted permission to seek a trade, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

At noon Tuesday, hockey insider Frank Seravalli posted on X that Broberg's agent had been approved to look for a trade for the former eighth-overall draft pick.

But Oilers general manager Ken Holland is disputing Seravalli's report.

"I have not granted permission to Darren [Ferris] to shop Broberg," Holland told Rishaug.

The 22-year-old Swedish defenceman is in the final year of his entry-level contract and has yet to become a fulltime Oiler.

He's played 10 games for Edmonton this year, recording zero points. He's also appeared in four games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, notching a pair of assists.

Rishaug said the trade talk signals "major issues" between the team and Broberg, and that both sides "have spoken multiple times in recent days."

"This matter reflects both my and my client's frustration with the Oilers," Ferris told Rishaug.

"I'm actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately."

In three years, Broberg has played 89 games for the Oilers, scoring two goals and adding nine assists.

The Oilers play the Carolina Hurricanes at home on Wednesday.