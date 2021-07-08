Broccolini plans to redevelop previous home of Ford auto plant

As construction began early this week at the site of the former Ford auto plant on Colonel Talbot Road, many believed it was to be the future site of a massive new Amazon fulfillment centre, and it may yet be.

Thursday it was announced that Broccolini is preparing to purchase 622 acres of the land in Southwold, Ont.

James Beach, Broccolini's vice -president of Real Estate Development said in a statement, "We are honored and excited to take stewardship of this iconic industrial land, which for many decades was home to one of the largest automotive assembly plants in the country. Broccolini intends to renew the area’s legacy by redeveloping these lands and introducing new uses that reflect the modern industrial real estate landscape."

Beach suggests the development will bring significant opportunities to the Township of Southwold and Elgin County.

Grant Jones, mayor of the Township of Southwold, added the purchase is exciting news.

"The Township of Southwold is pleased to welcome Broccolini to our community and is excited by the many opportunities they bring to the site. The sale of the property is the culmination of tireless work by our dedicated team, in particular our chief administrative officer and chief building official, and was only possible thanks to the incredible support of our partners at Elgin County and MPP Yurek’s office."

Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, commented, “I am very proud to have worked with the various municipal partners to obtain the provincial approvals in environment, transportation, and energy in order to see this deal finalized."

Specific uses are still being confirmed, but Broccolini has begun to work on the land to make sure it is prepared for immediate redevelopment.

A leader in real estate development in Canada, Broccolini currently represents a total of over 11 million square feet of assets, including Amazon centres throughout North America.

Amazon has purchased two buildings in London.