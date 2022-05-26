Brochu named OHL goaltender of the year
London Knights goalie Brett Brochu has been named the Ontario Hockey League’s goaltender of the year.
The 19-year-old form Belle River, Ont. backstopped the Knights to the franchise's third consecutive Midwest Division title, going 29-11-2-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games.
"It's a huge honour receiving this award," said Brochu. "It was a big goal of mine to achieve and I'm really grateful to have been able to play behind such a great team. I'm grateful to have been able to grow my game as much as I have throughout my season playing in the OHL."
Brochu follows Michael Houser (2012), Steve Mason (2007) and Adam Dennis (2006) as the fourth Knights netminder to earn the.
"It's well deserved and well earned," said Knights Owner, Vice-President and General Manager Mark Hunter. "We are very proud of Brett and glad he is being recognized with this award."
Brochu is the OHL's nominee for Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Goaltender of the Year honours. He edged out Eastern Conference finalist Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs in the voting process.
-
Lethbridge's permanent Pride crosswalk defacedLethbridge's Pride Fest is just weeks away, but the LGBTQ2S+ community is already reeling after someone put a black mark across the city's permanent painted crosswalks.
-
Wasaga Beach residents call for transparency over beachfront development plansWasaga Beach residents want their voices heard as they seek transparency from the town over plans to sell portions of beachfront property.
-
Dog days of summer: Alberta making it easier to allow pups on patiosRestaurants in Alberta no longer need approval from Alberta Health Services to allow dogs on their patios.
-
Suspect arrested after 4 women sexually assaulted near Vancouver SkyTrain stationTransit police have recommended charges against a 37-year-old man allegedly involved in a disturbing series of sexual assaults in and around a downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station.
-
Striking racist language from West Vancouver land covenants would cost $1 million, report estimatesTwo years after West Vancouver vowed to address explicitly racist language in decades-old land covenants, staff have recommended the district take almost no action.
-
Bombers book ticket to quarterfinals at Centennial CupThe Flin Flon Bombers will take on the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Cup in Estevan, Sask.
-
A new mission: Local Afghan war vet races against red tape and the Taliban to bring interpreter’s family to N.S.A retired Canadian naval lieutenant and his family are up against red tape and the Taliban as they race to bring his Afghan interpreter family to Nova Scotia.
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their windowA Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Alberta recruiting EMS workers, trying to free up ambulances to put end to red alertsAlberta is attempting to lessen the strain on Alberta's emergency responders by hiring more paramedics and freeing up workers already in the system.