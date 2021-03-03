Sherwood Park Manor is looking to expand its facility along Highway 2 east of Brockville, with the hopes it will be completed in 2024-25.

"Sherwood Park Manor began as a not-for-profit organization in 1975 and the first building went up in 1976." said board chairman Ken Durand.

"It was a 75 bed facility and in 1992 another 25 beds were added from the Fulford Manor, so we're 107 and that's what we are today," Durand added.

The plan is to add 21 new beds to the site and upgrade the other 75 beds and rooms, as they don't meet the modern code for building standards.

"It will be built in some stages because we can't shut the doors," Durand said. "We're going to continue operations while the new facility is built."

The team is in the planning stages and is still waiting on approval from Ontario's Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Since the home is a not-for-profit, part of the cost of the renovation and expansion will be covered by fundraising through the community.

"It's a fairly significant addition," said Durand. "$33 million is the estimate we have right now, of which we can finance $27 million. (We'll be) looking for sources to raise that extra $7 million and hopefully the community will stand up and support the seniors in this area and our home."

"A not-for-profit operates slightly differently. We're not trying to make money," Durand added. "We do receive a lot of our funding from government, but we're not trying to make any money so all the money gets spent in the facility."

Durand said their fundraising campaign will be launched in the near future.

There are 97 residents and 125 employees at Sherwood Park Manor.

A sign at the manor's entrance two proudly boasts zero COVID-19 positive cases since the pandemic began.

"We're all very proud of it," added Durand. "(Manor administrator) Alfred O'Rourke and his staff have done a wonderful job of looking after our residents and our staff."

"Sherwood Park Manor has done very well," Durand said.