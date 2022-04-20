Brockville Arts Centre welcomes back live performances

After a long wait, live performances have returned to a downtown Brockville theatre, signifying the beginning, and the end, for some local students involved with the production.

During rehearsal for Pippin on Wednesday morning, St. Lawrence College third-year student Sarah Doyle says she's just happy to be on stage.

"I'm very excited, yes," she said with a large smile. "Right now we're just going through some notes. We had two runs yesterday of the show and so we're just fixing up a couple details and getting ready for our dress run later.

"We haven't been able to perform for an audience for quite some time and I'm just so excited for everyone, everyone in there is crushing it."

The Music and Theatre Performance Program is a three-year course offered by the college, focusing on the three disciplines: acting, singing and dancing.

Doyle will graduate next week, and says the last three years of the program have been difficult.

"Last semester, we were able to perform on the stage, which was fantastic," she said. "(But) before that, in first year, our showcase had to be cancelled, unfortunately, and in second year, we were working virtually.

"Actually the director that has stepped in for this show was one of our directors online, so that's very interesting seeing somebody from a little zoom box to then in person," Doyle laughed.

Pippin is a Broadway musical conceived by Bob Fosse in the 1970s, with this production based on the recent New York revival. Steven Schwartz, who wrote Wicked, composed it.

"It's a story about a troupe of players, let’s say, telling you the story of Pippin and him trying to find his place in this world and his purpose," said Associate Director Thomas Alderson. "I think that's something that we can all relate to."

Alderson says this production has been in the works since the end of January, and was just recently able to set up in the Arts Centre for rehearsals on April 12.

"It takes a while. We've been in here, focused on technical aspects for just over a week," Alderson said.

"Some of (these students) are graduating, yes. Some of them still have one extra year, so this will be a final performance for a lot of the students. I know they are going to go full out," Alderson continued, adding this will be his first show in front of a live audience in almost two years.

"I'm so excited to feel the energy from the crowd. I'm excited for the students to not be stuck in their bedrooms," he said. "A lot of their program has been from home and I think they have worked a lot on technical skills, with voice teachers and acting teachers, but for them to get the real experience of performing is special and exciting that it's back."

For Arts Centre staff, they say they are looking forward to returning to routine, ready to welcome back patrons.

"It's so good to be able to have people back in the building," said

Alex Fleuriau-Chateau from the box office. "We worked for a while during the pandemic where, you know, we were the only ones in the building and it was very empty and it's really nice to have people back in.

"We know that there are still a lot of people who are nervous about coming out and being in group situations, but we try really hard here at the arts centre to make sure everybody is going to be safe," Fleuriau-Chateau said. "We just hope the people want to get back out there and come out and see shows again."

While COVID-19 policies have been dropped, staff will still wear masks and protective equipment, with guests having the same option.

"If you don't want to wear a mask, you don't have to; if you want, you're more than welcome to," he added.

Fleuriau-Chateau says it feels like the building has come back to life with the sound of rehearsals over the past week.

"It's just a great feeling, and for these students, some of these kids, they've been here for three years and this is like their first or second foray on the stage, so it's going to be really exciting for them and I think they are going to really get a great experience performing in front of a live audience," he said.

"This is their livelihood; this is what they want to do for a living so come and see the energy they give off when they are on the stage," he added.

"This is what I want to do," Doyle said. "I am planning on going to Ireland next year. We have the option to finish our degree there and (I'm) just going to continue working in the arts.

"I have an older sister who's actually a year ahead of me in the program so she's already in Ireland and I've just kind of grown up following her a little bit," Doyle noted, adding her family has always embraced the arts.

"It's very gratifying to see how you're impacting people directly. When you're online it's kind of just throwing your work into the abyss a little bit," she said. "You still have the same passion and feeling behind the work but you don't necessarily know how you're affecting people even though you are.

"When you are in person, there is a live audience and there is just so much energy. It's very rewarding and so much fun," Doyle said. "I'm looking forward for my family to come and see it and honestly to watch everyone else on the stage as well. Everyone is working so hard. I am so proud of everyone."

"We are absolutely ready for Thursday and I'm so happy," said Alderson. "It's going to be electric.

"We love Netflix, we love movies, we love TV, but there is nothing like living, breathing people out in front of you giving their all," he added. There is nothing like it. It's amazing!"

Tickets are still available for Pippin, and many other shows throughout the summer. They can be purchased by calling the Brockville Arts Centre box office at 613-342-7122 or by dropping by in-person.