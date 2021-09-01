Brockville General Hospital announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

The Brockville General Hospital (BGH) has announced its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Under the new rules, anyone working on-side at any of the properties of the hospital will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.

The police extends to employees, professional staff, contractors, volunteers, and students.

Workers at BGH will be required to receive their final dose by Oct. 17 to ensure full compliance before the end of the month.

In a press release, the hospital says between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31, workers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to test for COVID-19 regularly.

As of Sept. 1, more than 91 per cent of BGH's volunteers, physicians, full time, and part time staff have reported receiving one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 86 per cent have two doses.