Brockville New Year's Eve church concert streams online for 2nd year; showcases all-local talent

A year-end musical tradition that is celebrating three decades in Brockville returns Friday and while the format may be different, the focus of showcasing local talent lives on.

"Last year, courtesy of the pandemic, we couldn't put 300 people into a church for a concert and nor could we again this year so we had to shift gears," said New Year's Eve church concert committee chair Bruce Hynes.

"It was different, but again let's face it, everything's been different the last two years and this was no difference to the New Year's Eve concert committee," he added.

The four-hour stream on New Year's Eve will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. for listeners to enjoy at home.

"It's been 30 years and largely local area bands, including youth performers this year, so it's very successful," Hynes said.

"The (music) ranges all over from rock to folk, to big band, to Broadway—you name it, there's a bit of everything in this concert," he added.

Committee member Rebecca Bredin filmed all the musical acts in October and has put in more than 100 hours of editing to have the show ready for Friday night.

"I actually got to take part when I was young so when I got to return as an adult to help organize it, it was fantastic," Bredin said.

Planning began in September and four sanctuaries in downtown churches were used for the recordings. This year, there are 12 artists and adult performers and 10 youth performers.

"We gave (the artists) 15 minutes, so depending on their song choices they were going from three to five songs, and our youth performers got one song each," Bredin added.

More than 2,400 people watched the three-hour event in 2020. An extra hour was added this year because it was so successful.

"It's so important to remember we have so much talent in this town and we need to continue to support it year round," Bredin said.

Talent that includes Irish native and Brockville resident Eithne Dunbar and her group Dublin Road, performing traditional Irish music.

"This is our 25th year and we are delighted, excited and thrilled to be contributing the traditional Irish music and songs," Dunbar said.

"We have a combination of slow air, dance tunes that will set your feet a tapping and sing-alongs," she added. "To be part of a local event like this, we feel very proud and very excited and we thank the committee for inviting us every year."

Dunbar said while she misses playing in front of a live audience, showcasing local music and talent is still important.

"Music is so powerful in bringing up emotions for people and I love that about performing," Dunbar said, thanking the committee for the invite.

"That's lovely because then we can send that to our relatives in Ireland to say look what we are doing over here in Canada. We're playing the music and people are enjoying the Irish music.

"We hope that you'd be with us, sitting by your fire and tapping your toes and singing along with us and clapping," she added. "There is a lovely variety of music you will experience on New Year's Eve."

Over the 30-year history, the New Year's Eve church concerts have raised more than $150,000 for local charities, including the Brockville and Area Food Bank, Loaves and Fishes, Sunday Supper and the Cooperative Care Centre.

"It's such a wonderful community effort," Hynes said. "Everything is volunteer and raising money for good causes."

"We've had some really good success last year and i'm hoping we can just build upon it this year," said Bredin.

The committee has set up a GoFundMe page for donations this year, with a goal of $1500.

The video stream for the free concert can be found on the Brockville New Year's Eve church concerts Facebook and YouTube pages.