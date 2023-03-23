Brockville Old Timers tournament raises funds for hospital foundation

The first ever Brockville Magedoma Old Timers Tournament was held at the Memorial Centre this week, to help raise funds to bring an MRI machine to the Brockville General Hospital.

The hockey tournament featured six teams of 60+ players from eastern Ontario, including Wesport, Kingston, Morrisburg, and three teams from Brockville.

Brockville's Brain McCarthy was the oldest player in the tournament, at 84.

"I've been asked the question, why are you playing at 84? And I respond in this way," he smiled. "You have to have good DNA, to have to have good luck, good luck in the sense that you're not hit with heart attack, cancer, arthritis and also the will to keep playing."

"It's very easy at my age to have sore shoulder, sore back, sore elbow and say I'm not playing, so you have to have will to play through this," he added.

McCarthy plays for the Brockville Magedomas, an old-timer club that began as an intermediate and then senior's team.

The historic team was formed in 1904 by local businessman and Senator George Fulford, and teams played across Canada on and off until the 1950's.

Named after the family yacht, the Fulford family sponsored the team for 50 years, where they won titles in the many leagues they played in.

The latest iteration of the team was revived in 2008 to help keep their history alive, with the team playing recreational games three times per week.

McCarthy's playing career has stretched more than 50 years, and he was inducted to the 80 plus Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

"I will be playing today in the 246th tournament over 55 years," he told CTV News.

"I would say the average age here is probably 65 to 67, 68, something like that, so they could be my children," he laughed.

Asked when he would quit playing recreational hockey, he said he takes is week by week at his age.

"I've played such a long time, to stop now would be a disruption in my life because one thing I don't want to do is become a couch potato!" he smiled.

"This gets me out doing activity, it's good for my body, it's good for my heart and I like socializing with the lads. As long as I can skate and so far I'm keeping up with them!" McCarthy said.

Organizers say the tournament was a success and talks are underway for it to return in 2024.

All proceeds raised were donated to the Brockville & District Hospital Foundation on Thursday afternoon.