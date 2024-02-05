Brockville, Ont. celebrating all things mac n' cheese in February

Who doesn't love a big bowl of mac and cheese in the winter?

For the entire month of February, several restaurants and cafes in downtown Brockville are participating in the first ever Mac N' Cheese Fest.

The five locations are the 1000 Islands Brewery, Finnigan's Tavern, Richard's Coffeehouse, Tait's Bakery and Texas Tavern.

Sam Rawas owns Richard's Coffeehouse, showing off their unique serving of Mac N' Cheese: "We did a little bit of an invention here because it's a café — individually wrapped. We do it in an extra large muffin tin. And it's quite good; I followed my Mom's recipe to a tee."

Over at the 1000 Islands Brewery, it's a bit more of a conventional approach.

"A lot of customers, when they come in and ask what the best item on the menu is, we tell them it's the mac and cheese," said Cassidy King, a server at the restaurant.

"A lot of people get pulled pork, add some chicken to it, bacon's another go-to as well."

The City of Brockville says it's a great way to see the downtown area, especially during February, when tourism isn't as high as it is in the summer months.

Customers can try each unique dish, then submit their reviews here.