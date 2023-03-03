Brockville, Ont. nurse wins $1 million lottery prize
Keiron Rees is the newest millionaire in Brockville, Ont.
The mother of two is $1 million richer after winning Instant Ultimate. It was one of the top prizes from the Dec. 31, 2022 draw.
Rees said the winning ticket was a birthday gift from her son.
"When I found out I won, I wanted to give it all back to him, but he said, ‘No this is for you,'" Rees said while picking up her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 71-year-old nurse plans to share her winnings with her two sons and invest in their future.
"I will purchase a swimming pool for my home," Rees said. "Everyone always asks me why I am not retiring, and I’d always say that once I could buy a pool, that’s when I would retire."
Instant Ultimate was available for $100 a play with 40 $1 million top prizes drawn on Dec. 31, 2022.
Lyle Junkin of Richmond won $1 million in the Instant Ultimate draw.
