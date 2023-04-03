Brockville, Ont. police seeking witnesses to incident at YMCA pool

Brockville police are seeking more information from witnesses regarding an incident at the local YMCA pool over the weekend.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was in medical distress at the pool on Park Street on Sunday.

The YMCA says emergency responders pulled her from the pool and gave her CPR before she was transported to hospital, where police say she remains in critical condition. The YMCA was closed for the remainder of the day.

"As is usual for serious incidents, the Brockville Police are conducting an investigation with which staff at Brockville YMCA is fully cooperating," a statement from the YMCA said.

Brockville police are asking for more information from the public.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Staff Sergeant Laurie Bennett at 1-613-342-0127 ext: 4221.