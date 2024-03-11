Brockville, Ont. preparing for 'once in a lifetime' solar eclipse on April 8

On April 8, 2024, exactly one month from Friday, residents in Brockville will be in a unique position to witness a total solar eclipse. The city says this is a once in a lifetime event, as another total solar eclipse likely won't pass over the city for another few centuries.

"We're expecting lots of visitors to be coming down from Ottawa and from the States because it's such a unique viewing position to check out the solar eclipse," explains Lyndsay Bigley, a digital marketing coordinator for Brockville Tourism.

"Brockville is in what's called the path of totality," Bigley continued. "So that means the moon will completely obscure the sun for a period of time and Brockville will become dark."

A solar eclipse is when the moon covers the sun during the day, and on April 8, that will happen around 2:10 p.m. in Brockville.

The Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing is organizing the festivities at Blockhouse Island, and organizers say it's the perfect area to watch the celestial event.

"You want a clear line of sight to the eclipse," said Thomas Harder, the Executive Director at the Aquatarium. "Being on the Saint Lawrence River, we have a nice, beautiful view down the river. It is an amazing way to take that in."

The city has a website dedicated to providing information on what participants can expect on the day of the event.