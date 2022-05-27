iHeartRadio

Brockville, Ont. resident charged in online child sexual exploitation investigation, police say

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

A Brockville, Ont. resident is facing child pornography charges following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers executed search warrants at a business and a home in Brockville on Wednesday, seizing several electronic devices.

Bernard Frith, 61, is facing one count of possession of child pornography under the Criminal Code.

