Brockville, Ont. residents fed up with construction blasts from nearby development

Blasting for a new housing development in the north end of Brockville is creating tension with residents in the area.

The new development just off Windsor Drive will have nearly 400 units, ranging from townhomes to an apartment building.

In order to lay the foundation for the new homes, the firm Stirling Meadows says the terrain requires blasting, which is causing a headache for people in the area, specifically the ones who live in homes backing onto the development.

Ken MacDonald worked in construction for more than 30 years and has a view of the project from his backyard.

"They can't expect that our houses are going to be fine after this is all done," he explained. "I can't see what's going on underground."

The blasting has been occurring on and off for nearly six months, and some residents feel they were misled, including MacDonald.

"I didn't go to object to the construction when they had the meetings, because I figured it would be reasonable. But these blasts are not reasonable."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Stirling Meadows says:

"Blasting is a safe practice that has been used for many years. There are provincial and municipal guidelines that are set in place to ensure the safety of the public, properties and workers on site. These measures are being implemented and have been in place from day one. Vibration monitoring equipment is strategically placed at nearby structures and are relocated as blasting progresses. Vibration data is checked after each blast by our engineers to ensure compliance. In addition, residents within a certain radius of blasting activities were offered a pre-blast survey and in the event that someone felt damage had occurred to their home, there is a claim process to be followed.

"We take all concerns from the community seriously. There is no doubt that blasting can be difficult for neighbours to deal with. We understand the frustration that some may be experiencing. Safety is our number one priority and to that end, all appropriate measures are in place. Unfortunately, blasting is the only way to proceed under this terrain. We are working to complete this work in a diligent yet cautious manner."

Residents say it happens unpredictably and while it may follow provincial and municipal protocol, the impact of each blast is still felt.

"The problem we're complaining about is that the whole house shakes," said Csaba Blasko, another resident whose house backs onto the development. "Pictures moving on the wall, dishes and glasses in the kitchen are rattling. If you keep doing it day after day after day, and weeks and weeks, it will do serious damage to the foundation of the house."

Homeowners say they were told by the City of Brockville that the blasting portion of the project should wrap up next month, if everything stays on schedule.