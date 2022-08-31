Brockville, Ont. sees uptick in drug overdose calls, marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Just days after the city of Brockville saw an uptick in drug overdose calls over the weekend, an event was held downtown to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

"We responded to three or four different calls for assistance to overdose victims," noted Brockville Police Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd. "Definitely a significant uptick."

Aug. 31 marks the annual campaign to end drug overdoses around the world, with many communities holding events.

More than 10 community partners gathered for a barbecue and information session, including Change Healthcare, Connect Youth and Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH)

"Substance doesn't discriminate, it will go in big cities and of course it comes to small communities like Brockville," said LLGAMH social worker Christine Dinnery.

"What we are doing is creating awareness around fatal overdoses, which are now being referred to as toxic poisonings with the drug supply that we currently have, without knowing what's in it," she added. "People are being poisoned."

Dinnery says drug related overdoses have been on the rise here since 2019.

"Pre-COVID, we would probably have maybe one or two fatal overdoses a year," she noted. "Once COVID hit those numbers increased significantly."

Statistics from the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Health Unit show 243 overdoses were reported in 2021, and 27 deaths in the tri-county area.

That's up from 165 overdoses in 2020, with 32 deaths.

"Those are only overdoses that are being reported, so there are hundreds more that we're not made aware of," added Dinnery. "It's not looking good, it's not getting better and in fact it's probably getting worse. The supply again is very toxic."

The Brockville Library was also a partner for the event, noting vulnerable people often gather there, sometimes looking for help.

"The library is one of the last free places that people can be without any expectations to spend money, or to work, or to do anything. They can just be," said Brockville Library Community Engagement Coordinator Brandy Smith.

"Our main goal obviously is to always support the community and the community needs, and we are experiencing a very high need in our community right now," Smith noted, adding staff feel they can do something to help the situation.

"We noticed that they might be able to use some of the resources, we can reach out and say 'can we put you in touch with this person, or do you have place to stay tonight or do you want me to call somebody for you?'" Smith said.

Using the library as an information hub, Smith says information can be put out to the community and can also be gathered to know how to best help those most vulnerable.

"It's not a big city problem, we're just seeing it more and more because recently in the past in Brockville it's been very hidden," she added.

Experts want to reduce the stigma behind drug use and to let people know if they use drugs, there is help available.

"What we're realizing is that substance use isn't the problem, it becomes the solution," Dinnery said. "So the work that I do from a harm reduction perspective, is trying to understand why people use, and then creating a safe space for them to explore what that is."

"Opiate use is very difficult to combat, it's dangerous," she added. "People use alone, it's not a social drug, so when we look at stigma we have a lot of people who don't want to connect to services because of the guilt, the shame, the judgement."

Naloxone kits were also available at the event, which included a training session on how to use them, and a vigil was held to remember those lives lost.

"It's about showing kindness, love and compassion, and I think we need to do that. There are too many lives that have been lost," Dinnery added. "The more people that can become involved, the more people that can create an awareness, the better of this community will be."

"It takes a village to help people out and we all have to work on it together so that way we know how best to help," Smith said.

Mental health crisis line - 1-866-281-2911

Distress centre crisis line - 1-800-465-4442