Brockville police investigating after homemade explosive found on street

Brockville police say no one was hurt after officers seized and destroyed a homemade explosive device Monday.

In a news release Tuesday, police said part of Front Avenue West was closed around 3 p.m. Monday because of a "package that resembled an explosive device."

A nearby building was evacuated and the OPP tactics and rescue unit was called in to assist.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, a Brockville police spokesperson confirmed the suspicious package was a homemade device that was capable of exploding and causing harm. The OPP safely destroyed the item.

Investigators are still seeking more details about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Graham Coe at 613-342-0127 extension 4245 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).