Brockville police looking for bank robbery suspects
Brockville police say they are investigating a bank robbery and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police said in a news release that two men entered the Bank of Montreal branch on Wall Street at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, armed with a gun, and demanded cash. The suspects are described as Black men wearing dark clothing. No other details were provided.
The men left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
Police are asking that anyone who was in the area of the BMO around that time, who noticed anyone or anything suspicious, contact Det. Graham Coe at 613-342-0127 ext. 4245.
Police are also asking residents in the area who may have home, dashboard or business surveillance to check their footage for anything suspicious.
Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
