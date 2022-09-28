Brockville police looking for man wanted for break-in

Brockville police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a private home on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Central Ave. A 35-year-old allegedly broke into the home and was confronted by the homeowner. Police claim the suspect threatened to harm the victim while attempting to steal property before running away.

“This incident is of concern for public safety,” police said.

Police identified the suspect as Tyler Edwards. He is described as 5-foot-6, 150 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see this individual or know of his whereabouts, please notify the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).