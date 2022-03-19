Brockville police seize handgun, drugs during arrest
Brockville police say a handgun was seized during an arrest and search earlier this week.
In a news release Saturday, police said officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle" parked on Tunnel Avenue at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police allege there were several open alcohol containers in the vehicle and one of the occupants, a 48-year-old man, was breaching bail conditions.
Police arrested the man and searched the vehicle, where they found a handgun, cocaine and fentanyl.
Police then arrested the other two people in the car, a 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.
The individuals, none of whom was identified by police, are facing charges that include possession of a loaded restricted firearm, carry firearm in a careless manner, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of cocaine and fentanyl.
Police said no one was hurt.
-
St. Clair College to keep mask mandate until May 1St. Clair College has announced the mask mandate stay in place until May, even though the province wide requirements will be lifted in Ontario on Monday.
-
Cyclist killed in Abbotsford crashAbbotsford police are investigating a collision that killed a cyclist in the city Friday afternoon.
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
-
-
Ottawa police seize loaded gun on York StreetPolice have stepped up patrols in the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill neighbourhoods to deal with St. Patrick's weekend parties and celebrations.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crashA rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
-
Clothing March: Group takes daily dives for people in needMitch Emerson jumps into the water of Halifax’s Northwest Arm fully clothed — something he’s done every day this March. His daily dives are part of “The Concept Project,” a group that hosts various events to raise money and awareness for social issues by using mental and physical challenges, Clothing March is one of them.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against departmentNearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial ParkSudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.