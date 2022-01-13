Brockville police seize weapons, drugs from suspicious vehicle near Via Rail station

A 50-year-old man is facing several firearms and drug offences after Brockville Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Via Rail station.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer investigating a suspicious vehicle on Perth Street in Brockville found the occupant of the vehicle was wanted on an unendorsed warrant and a conditional sentence order.

Police say when the officer arrested the man, they found a Derringer style Smith and Wesson revolver hand gun, brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.

"Additionally, almost 90 grams of crystal meth was concealed in his coat," police said.

The suspect is being held in custody for a bail hearing. Police say charges include possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.