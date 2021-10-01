Brockville Police Service names new police chief

The Brockville Police Service is promoting from within its ranks for its new police chief.

Deputy Chief Mark Noonan has been named the city’s new chief of police.

Noonan began his career with the Brockville Police Service in 1992, spending nine years as a patrol officer before moving to Criminal Investigations and Intelligence.

He was promoted to deputy chief in February 2018.

"I've been lucky enough the last three years to work with Chief (Scott) Fraser so I learned a lot from him, learned a lot of management skills and those skills required in the administrative. It's very different," said Noonan. "I came up through a lot of the policing units which served, I think, which served me well."

Chief Fraser resigned in July.

Noonan admits he has big shoes to fill.

"Chief Fraser, obviously very well known in the community and I hope to pick up some of that where he isn't able to fulfill that," said Noonan. "Scott's not very far away so I'm sure you'll see him quite involved in the community here and in Kingston, his future home."

Noonan says his top priority is to lead the service through the strategic plan.

"I have an idea of priorities going forward as any community with mental health issues, addictions issues, there are big bulk of our time that we spend, policing the community is spent on those issues and then there is a lot of fallout issues that come from that," said Noonan. "But I think our strategic plan is hopefully will definitely define my priorities going forward."

The Brockville native attended Carleton University.

"Chief Noonan is a valuable member who has displayed dedication to the Service and the Community," said the Brockville Police Services Board in a statement. "The Board looks forward to working with him as he assumes his new role."