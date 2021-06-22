Brockville Road Runners Canada Day Run using same format as last year

The annual Canada Day run held by the Brockville Road Runners will use the same format as it did in 2020, according to organizer Ed Eby.

“At 10 o’clock, everybody at the same time, walk out your front door, turn left, and run or walk your 1K, 5K or whatever distance you like,” said Eby.

“We’re repeating the same format we had last year, which worked really well and got good participation,” he said.

As of Tuesday, just under 80 people had registered for this year’s run. In 2020, they had nearly 200 people join.

The club also created something new to wear this year, to show support and identify who is running with the club on July 1.

“This year, we came up with the idea of the bib, and again the theme is there, Together Individually. The year is there and the 1 is in the form of a syringe, which really defines what the year has really been about,” Eby said.

Once people register online through the Road Runners website, they can pick up their bibs Saturday, June 26 or Sunday, June 27.

“Between the hours of 10 and 11 in the morning, we’re going to be in the parking lot of St. Lawrence College, the Parkdale entrance,” said Eby. “It’s easy, drive-through curbside pickup.”

The minimum cost to join is $20 and you can register online, with all proceeds going to the Brockville and Area Food Bank.

“I haven’t heard of any other city that has a Canada Day run of everybody starting at the same time,” Eby said. “This one is really unique in that sense, and I hope to see a lot of people out there.

“Bring your children, bring your pets, this is what it’s all about, getting out and waving to your neighbours along the way.”