Gardeners in Brockville are hoping to avoid another seed shortage this gardening season.

As residents picked up their pre-ordered seeds during the seventh annual Seedy Saturday at the Brockville Public Library, last year's seed shortage is on their minds.

"There was actually very few things to buy in stores," said Taylor McElroy about last year's seed supply. "I didn't really get to grow anything I wanted; it was kind of like a pick what you can get situation."

"This was great because you can actually kind of choose what I wanted to plant this year," McElroy added.

Brockville Public Library community engagement coordinator Brandy Smith says they received lots of seed donations through the month of February.

"We've been overwhelmed with donations from the garden clubs, the horticultural society," Smith said. "Ritchie Feed and Seed donated a lot of seeds and independent seed savers have been dropping seeds in our dropbox all month."

Gardeners who pre-ordered online were able to pick up their seeds Saturday morning. There was also a large seed table available to grab more on the way out, all free of cost.

"The idea is free seeds to get people growing, to get people out gardening," Smith said. "Helping them kind of grow their own food and be out in their backyards if they are home this year safely."

"After today, the seed library will be available. You can come in and just pick up seeds anytime we're open, they will all be available."

Flower, fruit and vegetable seeds are all available, with lots of variety to choose from.

"Forty varieties of tomatoes, 17 varieties of peppers, we have 22 varieties of beans," Smith said.

"Flowers include zinnias, poppies, some really unique ones like cardoon, the artichoke one that I never even knew was an artichoke flower, definitely lots to choose from."

McElroy said she makes the drive from Athens to Brockville every year.

"I try to grow my own food locally, still a work in progress! It's fun. Especially with COVID and everything it kind of gave me something to do last year."

Usually the Brockville Seedy Saturday would take place at the Brockville Memorial Centre, with other vendors and experts on hand to discuss gardening.

Phil Hosick is one of those experts and says more people are getting into gardening due to the pandemic.

"Definitely. I think we're seeing a lot more activity with the Seedy Saturdays because of last year," Hosick said. "People realized it's going to be more difficult to get a hold of seeds."

Hosick is the lead horticulturist at Upper Canada Village and says gardening is an easy hobby to get into.

"You just have to start. Gardening is a very forgiving hobby and most people find that they learn quickly by doing rather than being tough by somebody else," Hosick said.

"The first year you may not succeed. The next year you'll know what to change that hopefully you will succeed," Hosick added. "Every year, every gardener plans its going to be a better year than the last."

Sunflowers, cherry tomatoes, beans and zucchini are easy crops for beginners to start with, even if they don't have much room.

"For cherry tomatoes, if you want to start from seed you can or you can go and by the small plant and a garden centre and put it in a pot on your balcony. It's one of those things that anybody that does not have any land at all, you can always grow a few cherry tomatoes for yourself," Hosick said.

Hosick also noted that seeds from your harvest can be saved for the next year, as long as they are cleaned and kept in a cool, dry place over the winter.

"Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. Don't start big the first year because people often get discouraged. Try a variety of things you really like," Hosick added.

Mark Venema came to pick up seeds with his family.

"It's a good program and we're going to plant a bigger garden this year, so what better way to pick some seeds," Venema said.

Grace Bennett, another Brockville resident, was excited to get back to her garden.

"I've not always been successful but its fun trying," she said. "It's hard to get seeds online so this is a great opportunity."

Smith says if gardeners have any leftover seeds from this summer they will gladly take them.

"In September bring them back in and share them and we'll give them out again next year," Smith said, noting the library has lots of resources for those green-thumbs.

"After today we'll have posted some videos from Seeds of Diversity Canada, which is a kind of a heritage seed bank in Canada."

"They are doing a whole bunch of informational videos and we are going to have those posted as well. It will give you that back up information on how to garden and how to keep it going."

The Brockville Public Library has more information about the kinds of seeds available in their seed library on their website.