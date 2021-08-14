Brockville tree service steps up, donates time and service to local YMCA

When the Brockville YMCA learned that multiple dead trees would have to be removed from its property back in the spring, it was a tough pill to swallow.

"An expense like this during a pandemic, when we are closed, obviously would have caused some strain on the association," said eastern Ontario YMCA CEO Rob Adams.

But with the quick thinking of one Brockville councillor, a plan was quickly put in place.

"Through the support of councillor (Jeff) Earl and Doug and his team from D&D, they came together and said that they would cut the trees down for free," Adams said.

"There's no way they could have budgeted for this," said Doug Brooks of D&D Tree Service. "Not only that, but the Y was hit severely hard too and had to close, so we thought the best thing to do was to donate our services to get it done."

Brooks says the emerald ash borer, an invasive species wreaking havoc throughout Ontario, infested 54 trees in total.

"Almost every ash tree in the area is dying," Brooks said. "They eat the cambium layer of the tree, which is just under the bark, and then the tree can't put the nutrients up the tree. After a couple of years they've just eaten enough of it away and the tree dies."

The wood can still be used to burn, so Brooks offered it up to the public on Friday in exchange for a donation to the YMCA, and offered it up for free on Saturday morning.

However, residents like Matthew O'Reilly continued to donate when they filled their vehicle.

"Brockville has a long history, especially recently, of giving back to the community and it's nice that D&D are following in other people's footsteps and doing the same thing," O'Reilly said, filling his SUV with wood for his backyard fire pit.

"It will be nice when the weather gets a little bit cooler to heat up a fire back there and enjoy some fall fires."

While Adams says the north parking lot looks a bit different now with the trees removed, they will come up with an idea to replace them.

"It's sad to see the trees go, although they needed to be cut down, but everyone is winning today," he said.

"It challenges us to be a little bit creative now on what we're going to do for that area because obviously it was a nice curb side appeal with the trees and a shaded area for people walking down the street and whatnot," he added. "So, we are going to come up with a strategy to see how we can maybe plant some trees, or some gardening or something like that.

"We're really extremely grateful for organizations and people like Doug and his team from D&D that they come out, and they just don't look for a quick buck and they say we can help," Adams continued. "We all need to be doing that together."

"The Y is giving back to the community all of the time. We figured we'll just give right back with them," added Brooks. "The community is really strong down here and I think that we benefit way more than what you might think. It's just the right thing to do."

After being closed to the public for months, the Brockville location is aiming to reopen in September.

"We are planning to reopen Sept. 1," Adams said. "We are really excited about that. I know our staff and our members are, but this had to get done before that just so we wouldn't have to have the parking lot closed and whatnot so it's glad that we are getting done before it reopens."