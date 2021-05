Horizon Drive is currently closed at MR 55 due to a beaver dam break, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.

The broken dam has caused flooding.

City crews are in the area and motorists are being asked to find an alternate route. The closure is on MR 55 between Koti Road and Bruno Street.

"All vehicles will need to take Highway 17 to access the area," the city said in a tweet.

