'Broken bones and broken teeth': 3 injured in Vancouver crash where speed, alcohol suspected

Authorities are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a driver reportedly crashed into a pole Friday, injuring three passengers.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said the incident – in which speed and alcohol are suspected to have been factors – happened around 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of East Cordova and Powell streets. The vehicle is described as a brown 2002 Buick Century.

The 35-year-old driver was arrested at the scene, according to police, while the passengers' injuries were serious but not life-threatening and included "broken bones and broken teeth."

The VPD asks anyone with footage or information to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.