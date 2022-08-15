'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run

In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping.

“I have a broken collarbone and some road rash and bruising on my shoulder, hip and knee,” says Van Puyenbroeck.

He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.

“We hear a car horn honk behind us,” says Van Puyenbroeck.

“We're driving as we normally do, we keep nice and tight to the right and trying to keep lots of space,” he tells CTV News London. “Here comes the truck coming up alongside me at a curve in the road, and I'm thinking already I'm a little concerned because I know he can't see or that person can't see what's coming. And then the next thing you know, the vehicle's just driving right into us. Swerved deliberately into us.”

A group of cyclists trailing behind grabbed a cellphone and took a photo of the truck involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

London police say the truck in question is described as a black Dodge Ram with a chrome bumper, dark tinted windows, white decals on the rear window, possibly of the character Olaf from the Disney film Frozen, plastic window rain guards, tonneau cover, and a possible toolbox in the truck bed. The truck may have damage to the rear passenger side panel.

Van Puyenbroeck says his group weren’t the only ones who had a run-in with the truck. He claims the pack behind them also had a near-miss.

“He kind of swerved at them and tried to intimidate them on the road,” says Van Puyenbroeck. “They then came upon us and did the same thing, but he literally ran into us.”

He says his group is often “buzzed” by vehicles on their weekly rides, but this time it resulted in a crash.

“We both went to emerge [emergency],” says Van Puyenbroeck.

Van Puyenbroeck adds, “He's [the other cyclist who was struck] actually...very fortunate that he had a helmet because he landed much harder on his head and we both had pretty hard crashes. I just landed on my shoulder and broke my collarbone but he's got some more kind of a cracked cheekbone.”

London police are asking anyone who may have been travelling in the area who may have dashcam video to contact them at (519) 661-5670.