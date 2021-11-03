Broken gas line during furnace theft leaves suspects unconscious: police
An attempted furnace theft was foiled by a broken gas line, leaving two suspects unconscious, Winnipeg police said.
The Winnipeg Police Service said officers responded to a report of a break and enter on Oct. 30 at around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.
Police said they received information about two suspects trying to steal a furnace from a vacant property. There were also reports of a natural gas smell outside of the property.
When officers arrived, they confirmed the smell of propane coming from the home and discovered two unconscious men inside.
The men regained consciousness after they were taken outside to be assessed and treated by paramedics.
Winnipeg police believe a gas line was dislodged while the men were trying to steal the furnace and the men were overcome by the fumes.
Manitoba Hydro repaired the damage.
Two men, both in their forties, were detained by police and later released with no charges.
-
Codiac RCMP investigate shooting outside Moncton pubThere was a shooting outside the Miss Cue Pub on Mountain Road in Moncton on Wednesday night.
-
Price of dairy products expected to spike in 2022The price of dairy could be going up early next year.
-
Celebrating 100 years of insulin during Diabetes Awareness MonthNovember is Diabetes Awareness Month and one woman from Manitoulin Island is sharing her story in hopes of educating people about the disease.
-
Poll identifies personal freedoms and health concerns as main reasons for refusing COVID-19 vaccineThe fourth wave of COVID-19 has been called "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." In B.C., that means the less than 20 per cent of the province's total population – including children too young to be eligible – who haven't yet received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Nova Scotia landlords complain about insurance hikesA proposed rent cap that would max out rent increases at two per cent for the next two years has pitted landlords against tenants and the Nova Scotia government.
-
-
North Bay officials write open letter to community about changing the conversation around homelessnessNorth Bay’s mayor, police chief and other civic leaders say they want to change the conversation around homelessness in the city.
-
Riders lose receiver Kyran Moore ahead of matchup with ElksAs the Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to prepare for the Edmonton Elks, they will have to do so without Kyran Moore as the wide receiver is expected to be put on the six-game injured list.
-
Edmonton barista ranks 1st in Canada, 5th in the worldA small coffee shop in Edmonton is home to not only the best barista in Canada, but one of the best in the world.