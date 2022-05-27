Broken vehicle window results in mischief and drug charges for Chatham man

A 44-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing charges after a mischief call to a Wallaceburg business.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Lowe Avenue at 7:41 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the man was seen breaking a window on a vehicle on the property. A description of the man was provided to the officers.

Police arrived and found him a short distance away. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters. Upon arrest, police say the man was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

He was charged with uttering threats, mischief, and possession of a controlled substance. He was released with conditions and a future court date of June 30, 2022.