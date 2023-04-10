Broken water main floods part of Armdale Roundabout: Halifax police

A broken water main flooded part of a roundabout in west-end Halifax Monday morning.

Police warned drivers to avoid the area due to "hazardous driving conditions." They said the break is in the area of Quinpool and Chebucto roads.

The main broke because of construction on Roosevelt Drive near Chebucto, according to a tweet from Halifax Water.

The Armdale roundabout has since re-opened to traffic.

Watermain Repair - Halifax Water crews are responding to a water main break near Armdale Roundabout. No estimate of service restoration at this time. Expect low pressure, discoloured water in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/MJ4IRgk6PI

The utility said customers in the surrounding areas could expect low-pressure, discoloured water for a few hours.

A post shared by halifaxnoise (@halifaxnoise)