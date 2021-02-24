A broken water main left a significant mess in North Vancouver Tuesday, and residents in the area say it's an issue they've had to deal with several times in recent years.

The broken main forced fire crews to close a section of the streets near the northern end of Saint Georges Avenue.

Under the flow of water, some asphalt started to buckle and district crews shut down the water supply to do repairs.

Resident Ben Holt says it's an issue residents have witnessed on multiple occasions.

"This is the fourth water main break we've had in the last five years," he told CTV News Vancouver.

"My understanding is they've been failing earlier than expected so they've accelerated the replacement of the pipes."

Holt said in one case the broken water main flooded his neighbour's house and a few others.

"One of the ones that broke happened just below our driveway. If it had happened earlier up the street it definitely would've flooded our place," he said. "Being on a hill, water flows down hill."

In a news release Tuesday, the District of North Vancouver said the water may be turned back on as early as Wednesday morning.