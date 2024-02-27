Broken wheel caused 61-car CN Rail derailment in B.C.: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a broken wheel set off a train derailment in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, spilling six million kilograms of potash.
In September 2020, 61 cars on a Canadian National Railway freight train left the tracks just south of Hope, B.C.
A board report says no one was hurt and none of the product that spilled was dangerous.
The board investigation determined the broken wheel dropped between the rails, breaking the track at multiple welds and setting off the rail-car pileup.
The report says the cleanup was able to remove all the potash, the area was seeded and replanted and B.C.'s Ministry of Environment was satisfied with the response.
The report concluded that despite no indication of a split in the rim of the wheel, the failure occurred and no safety actions were taken by CN Rail after the derailment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.
