Broken window on Brookfield Place prompts road closures in downtown Calgary

The westbound lanes of Sixth Avenue have been closed between Centre Street and Second Street S.W. as emergency crews assess a broken window on the Brookfield Place building.

First Street has also been closed between Fifth Avenue and Eighth Avenue S.W.

Officials think the break is weather related, and said it involved an outer pane. Normally the Calgary Fire Department would be tasked with securing the broken window by rappeling down the side, but the fact the building is glass and has a domed roof make that impossible.

Instead, glass specialists have been called in and they are working to make repairs.

Falling debris smashed the back window out of a Calgary police van after the roads had been closed.

Police say traffic may still be disrupted during the afternoon rush hour. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Similar concerns prompted a similar closure in the same area in 2017.

With files from CTV Calgary's Chris Epp

