Broncos edge Pats with late game surge

Matthew Ward scored on the power play with a shade over three minutes remaining to help lift the Swift Current Broncos to a 5-4 win over the Pats on Saturday night in Regina.

Ward drove home a one-timer from the right circle that beat Pats goaltender Drew Sim to give the Broncos a one goal lead late in the game.

The Broncos managed to hang on to that for the win. Ward and teammate Caleb Wyrostok each scored two for the Broncos.

Pats star Connor Bedard finished the game with a goal and two assists in the game and led all skaters with nine shots on goal.

The Broncos are back in action on Tuesday when they battle the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Pats return to the ice Wednesday, Dec. 8, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers.