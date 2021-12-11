Broncos extend win streak to four with victory over Warriors
The Swift Current Broncos beat the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night to extend their winning streak to four.
Raphael Pelletier scored a pair of goals including the game winner helping the Broncos to their 4-1 win.
The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the Western Hockey League right now, as goalie Isaac Poulter made 33 stops in the Broncos goal.
Sam McGinley’s fourth of the year opened the scoring less than five minutes into the second period.
McGinley’s goal coming on a rising shot from the high slot sent dozens of stuffed toys raining down on the ice on the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss night.
Josh Hoekstra scored with just 37 seconds left in the contest to spoil the Broncos’ shut-out bid.
These two teams will meet again tonight in Moose Jaw at Mosaic Place.
-
Holidays likely to bring surge in energy use, BC Hydro saysBC Hydro is predicting a surge in electricity use on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept most gatherings small or non-existent in 2020.
-
98 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on SundayAcross Ontario, there are 1,476 new cases of novel coronavirus – the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases.
-
College faculty vote to strike in OntarioTeachers, counsellors and librarians voted 59.4 per cent in favour of a strike, to back contract demands.
-
Halifax's Dalhousie University announces eight presumptive COVID-19 cases among students, residentsDalhousie University in Halifax has announced eight presumptive COVID-19 cases involving members of their school on and off-campus.
-
Thousands without power across eastern Ontario after strong winds hit the regionEnvironment Canada reported wind gusts of 98 km/h in Kingston, 93 km/h in Brockville and 83 km/h at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumpsOntario health officials reported 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day in which infection numbers rose above the 1,000 mark.
-
'Non-standard' repairs made to fix cracks on military helicopters: commanderThe commander of Canada's air force says he is concerned about the recent discovery of tail cracks in most of the military's new Cyclone helicopters, and the need for 'non-standard' repairs to each aircraft, but he remains confident in the fleet.
-
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel 'Interview with the Vampire,' died late Saturday at the age of 80.