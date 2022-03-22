Broncos, Warriors sending 5 players to CHL Top Prospects Game

The Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors are sending some of their top young talent to the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The teams will feature Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon, defenceman Owen Pickering and goaltender Reid Dyck.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus and defenceman Denton Mateychuk also made the cut.

Mateychuk was named captain of Team White. The Warriors defenceman was the top-ranked WHL defenceman in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings.

Mateychuk put up 56 points in 57 games with the Warriors in the 21-22 season. He will be joined by his teammate Firkus and Broncos’ Pickering on Team White.

Filmon will be on Team Red alongside his Broncos teammate Reid Dyck. Their team will also feature Saskatoon product and Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman, Kevin Korchinski. Korchinski has 51 points in 58 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Airs live on TSN Wednesday, Mar. 23. The game will be held Mar. 23, in Kitchener, Ont.