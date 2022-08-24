Brooke Henderson to appear in new PGA Tour 2K video game
If you can’t make it to watch Brooke Henderson live at the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa this week, you can play as her instead on the virtual links.
The Smiths Falls, Ont. native is on the roster of players for the PGA Tour 2K23 video game, set for release in October.
Henderson appears in the trailer for PGA Tour 2K23 video game released on Thursday, including hitting a fairway shot and celebrating a putt.
In year's past, you'd only be able to compete against the pros in the video game, but for the first time you will be able to take control of golf's biggest names in the video game. Other players in the game include Tiger Woods and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
Henderson is Canada's most successful professional golfers, winning 12 tour titles.
FIRST LOOK: Here's @BrookeHenderson in the new @PGATOUR2K game. pic.twitter.com/MGRb6KeZAv— Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) August 24, 2022
