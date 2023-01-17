Brooks, Alta., homeowner hurt when suspect stole his vehicle, RCMP say

Authorities say a Brooks, Alta., resident suffered minor injuries when he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing his vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say Brooks RCMP were called to a home in the city at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16 for reports that a vehicle had been stolen.

Police say the owner had started the vehicle, then left it unattended as it was warming up.

When he returned, he saw a male sitting in the driver's seat.

"The owner attempted to stop the suspect, who accelerated and drove away, causing minor injuries," RCMP said in a release. "The suspect showed no regard for the owner or public safety as they fled the scene."

The vehicle is a beige, 2004 Toyota Corolla with an Alberta licence plate CDN 8566. Police say there is a scratch on the rear driver's side bumper.

The suspect is described as:

Having a light complexion;

Round face with a large nose;

Skin described as having acne and looking "weathered";

Approximately 40 to 60 years old;

Cigarette smoker;

Ear-length, unkept dark hair; and

Stocky build.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

If you have information about this and you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.