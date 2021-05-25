Brooks, Alta. man charged with impaired driving after going wrong-way on Trans-Canada Highway

A 45-year-old man faces numerous charges after an SUV was spotted travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 in southern Alberta early Monday morning.

RCMP was notified of a 2010 GMC Acadia endangering oncoming vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway east of the city of Brooks at around 2 a.m. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped by officers.

According to RCMP officials, there was open liquor in the vehicle and the driver — subsequently determined to be a 45-year-old man from Brooks — refused to identify himself or cooperate with police.

The suspect, the lone occupant of the SUV, was arrested and breath samples confirmed his blood alcohol level exceeded 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his day in court scheduled for July 16.

Police have not released his name but his six charges include impaired driving, driving with a suspended license and transporting liquor in an open container.